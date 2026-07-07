Obituary: Mamil Rajbanshi 

Mamil Rajbanshi, a resident of Deka Sundar here and a member of the Assam Agitation, breathed her last due to age-related ailments at her residence on Sunday. She was 82 years old. She was associated with many socio-cultural, literary, and women’s organisations of the greater Jamugurihat area. She was the first president of Baresohoriya Mahila Samaj, and was also associated with Deka Sundar Mahila Samiti, Sundaram Sanskritik Gosthi, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Satya Sandhya Mahila Samiti, besides others. Representatives of various organisations paid their homage before the last rites were performed. She leaves behind her two sons and other relatives.

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