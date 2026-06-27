OBITUARY: Minati Pujari

Minati Pujari, the President of the Biswanath District Mahila Brahmin Samaj, passed away on Thursday at the residence of her son located at Behali tea estate. She was 68 years old at the time of her death. Following her demise, her mortal remains were taken to her residence in Kalabari.

The retired school teacher of Lohitmukh Primary School, Kalabari, was closely associated with ‘Moina Parijat,’ the Mahila Samiti, as well as various other social organisations. Deep condolences were expressed over her demise by the Biswanath District Mahila Brahmin Samaj, Biswanath District Brahmin Samaj, Biswanath District Purohit Samaj, and Biswanath District Yuva Brahmin Samaj.

Mourning was observed in the presence of the officials and members from these organisations at the district office located at Bamgaon, Biswanath Chariali, by lowering the ‘Dharmadhwaja’ of the Asom Brahmin Samaj to half-mast for three days.

Minati Pujari leaves behind her husband, a son, a daughter, and other relatives.

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