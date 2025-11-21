Obituary: Nomal Kurmi

Nomal Kurmi, a resident of Magurmari, Kurmigaon, in the northern part of sootea breathed his last due to prolonged illness at his residence in the wee hours on Thursday. He was 70. Kurmi, a follower of Left Wing politics was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the northern part of Sootea. Born to a farmer’s family, Kurmi had joined the CPI (M) in 1973 and played a distinguishing role in strengthening the organizational set up of the party.

He was a farmer of repute who used to plough his cropland with buffaloes. The Kurmi families of the area still maintain the tradition of ploughing the cropland with buffaloes. People from far and wide visit to see the rare and spectacular scene during the summer season. He was a pioneer of leading the cultural tradition of the Kurmi society in the area. The villagers of the Kurmigaon have been congregated into Vaishnav religion under the guidance of the Late Trithanath Goswami at Naharkhat Satra located at Mudoigaon here. Late Nomal Kurmi played a key role in the holy work.

He was a trained artiste of Sankari culture who used to play the role of Gayan and Sutradhar. Organizations and individuals including Kurmi Society, Sootea, Sootea branch of CPI (M), Kurmigaon VDC, Uttar Sootea High School, Sootea Press Club, former Minister Prabin Hazarika visited his residence and paid homage before the last rites were performed. He leaves behind his daughter and son in-law besides other relatives.

