Obituary: Nurjamal Haque 

Nurjamal Haque, a life member of Axam Xahitya Xabha and a retired Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), passed away on November 28 at his residence at Biswanath Ghat, here. He was 72.

Born in 1953 at Balidubi village, Ranger Nurjamal Haque started his primary education at Balidubi Primary School in 1960 and enrolled at Balipukhuri MV School in 1963. After completing his upper primary education, he passed the Matriculate examination from Bapuji High School. He passed PU examination from Darrang College in 1972 and enrolled in BSc (Biology) course in the same college, but faced financial difficulties. The then Principal of the college, HN Borthakur, arranged to give twenty five rupees per month from the beneficiary trust by issuing a certificate of flood-affected area student to him. He was appointed as a Ranger in the Forest Department in 1977. In 1977-78, he completed a 2-year diploma from Eastern Forest Ranger’s College, Kursong, Darjeeling, West Bengal. He was promoted to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) in 1999 and retired as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhubri Division in 2010. He was instrumental in converting a large barren land into a forest area at Gopal Jaroni, Gohpur, during his tenure as a Ranger at Halem in the 80s.

He also played a leading role in the establishment of a number of mosques and the renovation of the Biswanath graveyard. He was associated with several local organizations. Haque’s death has been widely mourned.

