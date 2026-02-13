Obituary: Prasanna Kumar Goswami

Prasanna Kumar Goswami, a revered educator, social reformer, and former President's Award winner (1999), passed away yesterday due to age-related ailments.

A stalwart of the education sector, Goswami dedicated his life to shaping young minds and serving the community. His contributions to social and cultural spheres were profound and far-reaching.

As a key figure in Nagaon's cultural landscape, he held esteemed positions, including Gandhar of Kolongpariya Baroganya Somaj, Sattradhikar of Brahmachari Sattra, and executive president of Assam Sattra Mahasabha. He was also the founding Headmaster of Bhogeswari Phukanani Girls' High School, a pioneering institution promoting women's education in the Uriagaon area.

His passing represents a significant loss to Nagaon's social and cultural fabric. His demise was widely condoled by various local socio-cultural organizations and prominent individuals, including MLA Rupak Sarma, Girindra Kumar Baruah, Dr. Durlav Chamua, Nil Kamal Bora, Pradhan Sampadak, Asom Kabi Sanmilan, Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, and many others.

Goswami is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, and a large extended family.

