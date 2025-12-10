Obituary: Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Manika Devi

Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Manika Devi, in-charge of Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Meditation centre, Morigaon, breathed her last on Sunday due to a prolonged illness.

She was born in 1969 at Lakhinagar Chariali in Nagaon town and following her graduation, learnt spiritual knowledge of Rajyoga Meditation at Nagaon Centre of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya. Later, she had devoted her life for spiritual upliftment of the society since 1995.

Her last rites were performed at Nagaon Amulapatty crematorium on Monday here.

Her demise was mourned by various dignitaries as well as local organizations of Nagaon and Morigaon districts. Throughout her life, Brahma Kumari Manika Devi delivered spiritual sessions and talks on topics like Alvida Tanaav, Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyan, stress management and leadership, ethics and values in life, etc.

