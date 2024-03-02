OBITUARY Razia Begum

Assam News

Razia Begum, a pious lady and senior citizen of Ward No.2 locality of Tangla town breathed her last on February 24 at her residence due to old age ailments. She was 66. A pious lady she was actively associated with a number of religious and social activities of greater Tangla area. She leaves behind her husband, prominent citizen and businessmen Badaruz Zaman Laskar, three sons, grand children and a host of relatives and well wishers. Former Rajya Sabha MP and Assam BJP Minority Morcha president Santiuse Kujur have expressed condolence to the bereaved family members. A number of organizations and institutions including Tangla Media Circle, Udalguri chapter of Assam Press Correspondents Union , Tangla Bara Masjid, Banseria Jame Masjid have also mourned her demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

