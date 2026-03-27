Obituary: Suren Saikia

Suren Saikia, a veteran Bihu artiste and a resident of Koch Gaon in Jamugurihat, breathed his last on Wednesday night at his residence due to age-related ailments. He was 76. Borbayon Suren Saikia was a recipient of the state artiste award and was a Bihu konwar during his youth. He was also a bhaona artiste of reputation and fame, and closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area, including Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Koch Gaon VDC, Koch Gaon Bihu Committee, and Bor Pukhuri Paror Mukoli Bihu, besides various Bihu committees of the greater Jamugurihat area. Organizations and individuals paid their tributes before Saikia's last rites. He leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter-in-law, besides other relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

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