Of Love & Abundance: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter 'Devi'

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised fans on October 20, 2026, by officially revealing the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh. The highly anticipated announcement was intentionally shared on the auspicious festival of Dussehra, adding immense cultural and spiritual significance to the milestone.

The couple chose a joint Instagram post to share their first complete family portrait. The picture captures an intimate, traditional moment with the family dressed in matching ivory and gold attire. In the photo, Ranveer is seen holding their elder daughter, Dua, who affectionately leans in to plant a kiss on her newborn baby sister. Deepika lovingly cradles the infant.

Expressing their gratitude, the couple captioned the photograph, “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh.”

Devi was welcomed into the world on September 19, 2026. Fans and industry peers have flooded social media with celebratory blessings. The choice of the name Devi, meaning "goddess" in Sanskrit, beautifully honours the divine feminine power celebrated on Dussehra.