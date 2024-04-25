Officials move to polling stations in Dima Hasao district

Haflong: The polling officials including zonal magistrates, sector officials, presiding officials and police officials have started moving to their respective assigned polling stations in the district on Wednesday.

The transit of the officials was made for far flung 86 polling stations (PS) on Wednesday. Altogether there are 254 polling stations under 113-Haflong (ST) of which the remaining officials for 168 polling stations will move on Thursday.

Dima Hasao will go to polls in the second phase for Lok Sabha of 6-Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Assembly election in 113-Haflong (ST) LAC on Friday from 7am to 5 pm.

A total of 1, 55,259 voters which include 77,327 males and 77,932 females will exercise franchise across 254 polling stations.

Interacting with the media, polling officials and security personnel expressed their happiness as they got the opportunity to get involved in biggest festival of democracy along with the nation.

Election Officer Dhiman Hazarika talking to media said that 15 polling stations are all-women polling stations. In addition there are three model polling stations in Haflong town that have all the amenities. Election officer however assured that all possible arrangement have been done so that polling officials and the voters face no inconvenience during the biggest festival of democracy with rest of the country.

Also Read: Book titled ‘Srimad Bhagavata- Jiban- Pariksha- Prasnuttar’ written by Kankana Medhi, released

Also Watch: