Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Assam Asset marks Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary

GAURISAGAR: The familiar strains of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs filled the air at ONGC Colony, Sivasagar and Nazira, as ONGC Assam Asset came together to celebrate the birth centenary of the Bard of the Brahmaputra. The event was held on September 8 and 10 in association with the All-India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association (AISCSTEWA) and Team Assam Asset at Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Open Pandal, ONGC Colony, Sivasagar. The two-day tribute was a reminder of how the legendary singer’s words continue to bind people across generations.

The first day’s programme started with lighting of lamps before the life-size statue of the maestro at Sivasagar. Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), graced the programme as the guest of honour. In his speech he lauded ONGC’s role in preserving cultural memory.

The concluding day came alive with music, applause, and the rhythm of traditional dance. Singer Mithun Dhar from Kolkata, a lifelong admirer of Dr Hazarika, held the audience spellbound with renditions of the maestro’s timeless songs, popularly known as Bhupendra Sangeet.

