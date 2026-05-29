Oil India Ltd (OIL) distributes assistive devices to PwDs under CSR initiative in Charaideo

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An assistive device distribution ceremony under Oil India Ltd.’s (OIL) CSR initiative, OIL Sakshyam, aimed at supporting persons with disabilities, was held on May 25 at the Sonari Natya Samaj Hall in Charaideo district, Assam.

The distribution was carried out as a part of Project OIL Sakshyam’s Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) initiative for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The ceremony witnessed the presence of officials and representatives from OIL, ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), Social Welfare Department, the local administration, and civil society organisations.

During the event, 62 beneficiaries out of the identified 120 PwDs attended the ceremony and received various assistive devices and rehabilitation support materials. The remaining assistive devices to 58 PwDs will be distributed within the upcoming few months.

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