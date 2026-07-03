Old Batasipur Road Renamed as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Road in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Assam Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday officially renamed the old Batasipur Road in Dhekiajuli town as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Road and laid the foundation stone for the installation of a statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee. The programme, held at 5:40 pm, was attended by a large gathering of locals, public representatives, and political leaders. Addressing the gathering, Singhal paid tributes to Dr Mukherjee, describing him as a visionary nationalist whose ideals continue to inspire the nation. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said that Dr Mukherjee’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Constitution and One Flag’ was realised after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre.

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