One arrested in alleged gangrape case near Silchar bypass

SILCHAR: An FIR, filed by a woman alleging that she was gangraped by a group of eight persons at Silchar bypass while her fiancée was made to witness the crime at gunpoint, has created sensation in the city.

Silchar police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused. Additional SP Rajat Pal said that the police were waiting for the medical report of the woman as there were no signs of external or internal injury on the woman.

Further, the lady also alleged that the gang had extorted Rs 10,000 from her and that the payment was made through UPI. Cachar SSP Partha Protim Das confirmed that the transaction was made against one Sunny Kumar Sahni.

A police source said that the arrested accused, Nilotpal Das, confirmed that the group was present at the site but refuted the gangrape charge. Nilotapal reportedly said that he and his friends found the lady and her fiancée inside a car in a compromising position. According to him, they snapped a few pictures and demanded money from them. He also admitted that the group regularly extorted money from couples who took advantage of the darkness surrounding the vast area of the bypass.

However, Nilotpal strongly rubbished the rape allegation. SSP Das on the other hand said that the police could neither confirm nor rule out the gangrape charge until the medical report was made available to them.

Meanwhile, MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday met the SSP and asked him to ensure security in the sensitive area of the city.

