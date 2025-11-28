Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident at Lahowal’s Teliapatti

Dibrugarh: A tragic hit-and-run incident in Lahowal’s Teliapatti area claimed the life of a pedestrian early on Friday morning. The victim, identified as Deep Dutta Phukan, also known locally as Ruchi, was walking along the Lahowal-Joypur road when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind. He died on the spot due to the impact.

According to local residents, the accident occurred at a time when several morning walkers use the stretch, but the vehicle sped away immediately after the collision, giving no chance for identification. The driver remains untraceable.

Lahowal police soon reached the site and took charge of the situation. The body was later sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for post-mortem examination. Police officials have begun an investigation and are trying to identify the vehicle involved using available CCTV footage and details from eyewitnesses.

The sudden death of Phukan has left the Teliapatti locality in shock. Residents have requested authorities to increase patrolling on the Lahowal-Joypur route, a stretch where speeding vehicles are often reported, to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle to come forward and assist them in the investigation.