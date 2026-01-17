One-Health Awareness Gallery organized at Khelmati in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The ‘Khelmati Pre-Bhogali Sustainable Animal Husbandry, Conservation and One-Health Awareness Gallery’ was organized at the campus of the Khelmati State Veterinary Dispensary in Sonitpur district, bringing together farmers, schoolchildren, officials, and experts in a unique community-centric initiative. The programme was led by Dr Abhilasha Sharma, Veterinary Officer, Khelmati, and adopted an informal, culturally rooted approach to spread awareness on animal health, conservation, and public safety. Interactive discussions focused on low-cost biosecurity measures to prevent African Swine Fever, sustainable pig farming practices, and improving farmers’ incomes through value addition and digital market linkages. The programme was inaugurated by Co-District Commissioner, Rangapara, Sanskriti Somani, who lauded the innovative outreach model and encouraged greater community participation.

Also Read: Guwahati: Yoga awareness drive promotes “One Earth, One Health” at Vivekananda Kendra