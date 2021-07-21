One held for killing birds in Barpeta district

A Correspondent



BARPETA: Hundreds of birds were killed by poisoning in a crop field at Shila village in Barpeta district. The Superintendent of Police of Barpeta, Amitabh Sinha, Ranjan Doley, in-charge, Barpeta Sadar Police Station and a police ream visited Shila village for inquiry into the incident and nabbed the accused, Mannan Ali in this regard. It may be mentioned that Mannan Ali, son of Pojiruddin Ahmed of Shila, took the land of one Harkumar Sarma as mortgage. Mannan Ali mixed poison in the cropland and as a result, hundreds of birds died there.

