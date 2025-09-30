One killed in road accident at Kanaighat bridge in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Numaligarh under Numaligarh police station, a horrific road accident occurred on Sunday night at the middle of the Kanaighat bridge on National Highway 39, where one person died on the spot. A collision took place between a Bolero vehicle (AS05T5883) carrying a security personnel of Numaligarh Refinery’s Industrial Security Force and a motorcycle (AS03Z8560), resulting in the instant death of the motorcyclist. The deceased youth has been identified as Naresh Mala, a resident of Amlokhital, Telgaram. Reportedly, the Bolero vehicle dragged the motorcyclist for a considerable distance, causing his on-the-spot death.

Locals and family members alleged that the Bolero driver was under the influence of alcohol, which led to chaos at the accident site. The situation turned tense, and traffic on National Highway 39 remained blocked for a long time.

Eventually, Numaligarh police brought the situation under control, recovered the victim’s body, and arranged for all necessary post-mortem procedures.

Also Read: Assam: Tragic Road Accident at Rotuwa Toll Gate in Behali, Five Injured

Also Watch: