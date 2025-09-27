Orang Police rescues unidentified man found unconscious on National Highway 15

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a humanitarian act, the Orang police rescued an unidentified man found lying unconscious along National Highway 15 at Nichilamari village under Udalguri district on September 24. According to official sources, the police immediately shifted the man to the Orang Community Health Centre, where he was admitted for urgent treatment. Thanks to timely intervention, the man is now out of danger and showing signs of recovery. However, despite sustained efforts, the police have not yet been able to establish his name, family, or place of residence.

