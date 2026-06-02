One Livestock Animal Killed as Transport Vehicle Overturns at Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A major road accident involving a livestock transport vehicle took place early on Monday morning on the Orang Rupa road near Kankata Primary School under Mazbat, resulting in the death of one livestock animal and injuries to several traders and caretakers travelling in the vehicle. According to reports, a Mahindra Supro van bearing registration number AS13AC2098 was transporting six livestock animals from No. 1 Naharbari area of Mazbat to the Orang Weekly Market when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle around 6 am, causing it to overturn on the roadside.

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