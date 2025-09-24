ONGC Assam Asset to conduct Level-3 Offsite Emergency Mock Drill on Sept 25

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: ONGC Assam Asset will conduct a Level-3 Offsite Emergency Mock Drill on September 24, at Well LKW#544Z / WOR SKP-160-1 located at Mohandeodhai Gaon, Amlokhi Deohal. The exercise is being organized in collaboration with the Sivasagar district administration, mutual aid partners, and other key stakeholders. According to ONGC, the mock drill is designed to assess emergency preparedness, strengthen response mechanisms, and enhance inter-agency coordination. Such exercises, the company stated, are integral to its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability. ONGC has appealed for the cooperation of the local community to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise. The drill, it added, will serve to further strengthen ONGC’s safety systems while showcasing effective collaboration between the company, district authorities, and partner agencies.

