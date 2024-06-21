ONGC Reaffirms No Plans to Shift Regional Geosciences Lab from Sivasagar, Ensures Continued Commitment to Assam's Development

SIVASAGAR: In response to the recent news items published in few newspapers regarding shifting of ONGC’s Regional Geosciences Lab (RGL) out of Assam, ONGC reiterates that there is no such plan to shift the present RGL from Sivasagar. ONGC reaffirms continued presence of Regional Geosciences Lab (RGL) in Assam.

In order to cater to the growing operational requirements of entire North East Region in general and Assam in particular, a new RGL with State of the Art Technology has also been constructed in Jorhat. It will also play a significant role towards providing access to resources fostering a conducive environment for learning, skill development and research works for students of NE Region. Further current RGL building at Sivasagar has also been renovated to provide better working conditions.

In response to the recent allegations and call for agitation by some local organizations, ONGC reassures continued commitment to the economic and social development of Assam.

ONGC remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency and achieving excellence in its operations. Internal organizational adjustments are part of our continuous efforts to improve operational efficiency and service delivery; not to undermine local interests.

Integral to Assam’s economic and social fabric, ONGC is deeply committed to the welfare of the communities and areas in which it operates, investing significantly in numerous community development projects through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in projects related to healthcare, education, infrastructure, skill development and other critical areas, stated a press release issued by the Corporate Communications, ONGC, Nazira.

