Operational process of pork processing plant discussed at Nazira

SIVASAGAR: A meeting to discuss different issues related to initiation of operational process of pork processing plant located at Chanbosa, Nazira was held at the conference hall of SDO (Civil) Office, Nazira on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, where the views and opinions of the members of Gahori Palok Santha and Pork Selling Vendors (Wholesellers/Retailers) were also taken.

The officials of Veterinary department stressed on the importance of scientifically slaughtered pork in slaughter house and the importance of maintaining the hygiene and quality of consumable meat in order to curb the menace of Asian Swine Fever and other diseases. The meeting decided that the pork processing plant would be operational by mid-May where pork would be prepared with utmost care.

