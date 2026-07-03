Opposition grows to satellite township, aero city projects in Palasbari-Azara belt

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Sangrami Krishak Sramik Sangha, Assam, and the Eviction Resistance Land Rights Struggle Committee on Thursday staged a protest in Palasbari against the Assam Government’s proposed satellite township and aero city projects, alleging that the plans would lead to large-scale land acquisition and displacement of thousands of residents.

Raising slogans, the protesters marched from the playground of Palasbari RB Higher Secondary and MP School to the office of the Palasbari Revenue Circle Officer via National Highway-17. They later demonstrated outside the Revenue Circle Office, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed projects.

The demonstration was organised in protest against the government’s reported move to acquire land across more than 16 villages under the Azara and Palasbari revenue circles for the proposed satellite township project. The protesters alleged that the plan would adversely affect thousands of farming families and agricultural labourers who depend on the land for their livelihood. Following the protest, Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskarjyoti Kalita and Revenue Circle Officer Dr Ankita Sharma met the demonstrators and received a memorandum addressed to the chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangrami Krishak Sramik Sangha secretary Dinesh Das alleged that the government was attempting to evict locals to facilitate private development and said that such a move would not be accepted.

Protesters further alleged that land acquisition notifications had also been issued for the proposed aero city project in Azara, Mirzapur, and Garal, while land surveys were underway in Parlli and Majirgaon. According to the organisations, nearly 500 families from Pachaniyapara, Deorali, Jangalipara and Kamargaon have already faced eviction without adequate compensation or rehabilitation despite many being victims of floods and river erosion.

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