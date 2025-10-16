Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia demands fair probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a press conference held on Tuesday at Nazira, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia expressed his concerns over the investigation into the mysterious death of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg. Saikia alleged that the Chief Minister and the BJP were politicizing the issue and creating obstacles in the investigation.

Saikia accused the Chief Minister of influencing the investigation team (SIT) to follow his script, rather than conducting a fair and impartial investigation. He demanded that all individuals associated with the North East India Festival, which was organized in Singapore where Garg’s death occurred, be brought under the scanner of investigation.

