Opposition unity on display as parties hold joint strategy meet ahead of polls in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a significant show of unity ahead of the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, a joint meeting of opposition parties, led by the Congress, was held on Thursday evening at the CPI(M) office campus in Dhekiajuli. The meeting was presided over by Maneswar Boro of CPI(M) and witnessed the active participation of key leaders and workers from various opposition parties aligned with the Congress. The Dhekiajuli Congress candidate, Batash Urang, also attended the meeting, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts in the constituency.

During the session, leaders deliberated on several crucial political issues and strategies concerning the ongoing election campaign. Many resolutions were adopted with a focus on strengthening grassroots outreach, ensuring better coordination among alliance partners, and intensifying campaign activities across the constituency.

Also Read: Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia Confident of Strong Poll Victory, Cites Development Record