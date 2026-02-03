Orang: ASI Diganta Kumar Borah commended for recovering 12 lost phones

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a remarkable display of dedication and technical acumen, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Wireless Operator/Wireless Technician) Diganta Kumar Borah of APRO Orang police station has been formally appreciated by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Udalguri, for successfully recovering 12 lost mobile phones during the month of January 2026.

The recovery operation, which spanned multiple states and districts, was executed using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a digital platform designed to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices. ASI Borah's efforts not only reunited citizens with their valuable devices but also underscored the growing role of technology in modern policing.

The certificate of appreciation, issued on January 31, 2026, commends ASI Borah's initiative and perseverance in tracking the devices across diverse jurisdictions. The recovered phones originated from various regions of India, including several districts within Assam, reflecting the officer's commitment to public service beyond local boundaries.

