Udalguri: Orang police recover & return 12 lost mobile phones

A CORRESPONDENT

Orang: Demonstrating efficiency and public oriented policing, the Orang Police under Udalguri district have successfully recovered 12 lost and stolen mobile phones during the month of January and handed them over to their rightful owners. The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from local residents, journalists and various civil society organisations.

According to police sources, mobile phones are frequently lost or stolen in the Orang area. Acting promptly on complaints, the Orang Police traced the missing devices and recovered them from different locations across Assam, including Nagaon, Darrang, Sonitpur, Goalpara and Udalguri districts. The recovered mobile phones were formally returned to their owners at Orang Police Station.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge of Orang Police Station, Hirak Jyoti Das, with active support from Assistant Sub-Inspector Diganta Kumar Bora. The recovery drive was made successful through the dedicated efforts of police personnel, including constables Giren Boro, Ritupon Gogoi, Bishnu Mijar and lady police personnel Tarali Medhi, Kanjana Rabha, Bonita Nath, Rakhab Bauri, along with Lance Naik Biswajit Sutradher.

Also Read: Guwahati: Over 1,000 stolen mobile phones recovered in 2025 enforcement drive