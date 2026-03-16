Orang: Assam Focus marks 10th Anniversary with two-day celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The digital news portal “Assam Focus,” established in 2017 by a group of journalists, has entered its tenth year and began a two-day foundation anniversary celebration at Orang on Saturday.

The programme commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m., led by Director-cum-Journalist Naba Kumar Deka. Celebration committee president Shivaram Bora, along with nine other distinguished guests, hoisted ten flags to mark the occasion. A martyrs’ tribute programme was also held, followed by drawing and quiz competitions for students, which saw enthusiastic participation from local residents and pupils. The celebration aims to highlight the contributions of Assam Focus to journalism and reaffirm its commitment to people-oriented and responsible media in the years ahead.

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