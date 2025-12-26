Orang: Bikramaditya Barua Honoured with Assam’s First Yuva Lekhak Samman

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Bikramaditya Barua, a resident of Nishilamari Teachers’ Colony in Orang, has brought laurels to the region by receiving the Yuva Lekhak Samman 2025, instituted by the Government of Assam for the first time to recognize promising young literary talents.

The honour was conferred on December 24 at the Assam Book Fair 2025, organized by the Assam Publication Board at the playground of Khanapara Veterinary College. Barua was selected for the award in recognition of his consistent contribution to creative Assamese literature.

His poetry collection ‘Jat Moi Achilu /Jat Moi Nachilu,’ published in 2014 by Panchajanya Prakashan, has been regarded as a significant literary work and played a key role in earning him the distinction. Apart from his literary pursuits, Barua is actively engaged in the teaching profession and regularly contributes poems to various Assamese newspapers and literary magazines.

During the award ceremony held in the evening, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, presented Barua with a cash award of Rs 25,000 as part of the honour.

The recognition has been widely welcomed by literary and social organizations. The Orang Journalists’ Association, APCU Udalguri District Committee, Udalguri District Nyas and Development Organization, and the Orang Anchalik Nagarik Unnayan Sangha extended heartfelt congratulations, describing the award as an inspiring milestone for young writers of the area.

