Orang: Enhanced election vigil on NH-15 continues ahead of Assam Assembly election

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: With the objective of ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, security arrangements have been heightened along National Highway 15 at Orang in Udalguri district. Following instructions from the District Election Officer, Static Surveillance Teams have established a 24-hour checking point near Orang police station under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency. Static Surveillance Teams 4, 5, and 6 are jointly carrying out rigorous inspections of vehicles plying through the road. The initiative is aimed at curbing the movement of unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 50,000, illegal arms, and narcotic substances during the election period. The operation is being conducted with active participation from Election Department officials, along with personnel from Orang police station and the Border Security Force (BSF). The drive is being supervised by Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das, Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika, Traffic In-Charge Tapan Pal, and ASI Manabendra Rajbanshi.

Also Read: Kamrup-M Gears Up for Elections with Enhanced Vigilance and New Initiatives