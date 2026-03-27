One candidate withdraws nomination in Udalguri; 24 remain across four LACs

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The electoral contest in Udalguri district saw a minor change on Thursday as one candidate withdrew his nomination on the final day of withdrawal, slightly reshaping the contest across the district’s four Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs).

According to official sources, Sohan Gour of the Gandawana Ganatantra Party withdrew his candidature from the 45-Bhergaon LAC. Following this development, the total number of candidates contesting from the constituency has been reduced to eight.

With this withdrawal, the overall number of candidates contesting across the four Assembly segments in Udalguri district now stands at 24. No withdrawals were reported from the remaining three constituencies of 46-Udalguri (ST) LAC, 47-Mazbat LAC, and 48-Tangla LAC, indicating a stable contest scenario in these segments.

As per the latest figures, eight candidates will contest from 45-Bhergaon LAC, while 46-Udalguri (ST) LAC will see four candidates in the fray. In the 47-Mazbat LAC, five candidates are set to contest, and 48-Tangla LAC will witness seven candidates vying for electoral success.

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