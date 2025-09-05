Orang police nab inter-state gang of dacoits, arrest three

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Demonstrating commendable efficiency, Orang police of Udalguri district cracked a sensational daylight robbery case within 48 hours, nabbing three inter-state dacoits and recovering part of the looted money along with mobile phones.

The incident dates back to September 2, when armed robbers intercepted a Tata Yodha 700 vehicle (AS01PC4435) at around 12:30 PM, belonging to businessman Manoj Kumar Jain of Kharupetia, Ward No. 1. The criminals looted Rs 4,48,330 in cash while the vehicle was on its way from Orang to Shilbori via Pauripotat.

Acting swiftly, police teams under Additional SP (Crime) Muzaffar Hussain, DSP (P) Disha Saikia, and Officer-in-Charge Sarat Chandra Kalita launched an intensive investigation. A coordinated operation led by SI Surajit Hazarika, Jitu Moni Kalita, and personnel of the 27th APBN Battalion was carried out during the intervening night of September 4.

The operation yielded a major breakthrough with the arrest of three accused dacoits, Saiful Islam (30 years), Jpiyarul Haque (31 years), and Khoibur Ali (28 years) who also acted as the vehicle’s driver.

From the arrested trio, police seized Rs 1,44,500 in cash and five mobile phones, considered to be part of the stolen loot.

Also Read: Assam: Quack Raju Ahmed Arrested in Morigaon District

Also Watch: