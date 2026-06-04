Orang Police Organises Cleanliness Drive on National Unity Day to Promote Civic Responsibility and Unity

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a commendable initiative promoting civic responsibility and social unity, the Orang Police Station on Tuesday organized a special Shramdaan (voluntary labour) programme at Orang Chariali to mark the observance of National Unity Day. The cleanliness drive was conducted with the active cooperation of the Orang Trade Union.

The programme began at around 7:30 AM under the jurisdiction of the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly constituency in the Udalguri district. During the drive, police personnel, local businessmen and citizens jointly participated in cleaning roadsides, marketplaces, and areas in front of commercial establishments at Orang Chariali. Garbage and waste materials scattered across public places were removed to raise awareness about cleanliness and public hygiene.

Among those present were newly appointed Officer-in-Charge of Orang Police Station Manoj Kumar Das; Sub-Inspectors Surajit Hazarika, Jitumoni Kalita, and Diganta Kumar Borah; Lance Naik Biswajit Sutradhar; Traffic Police In-Charge Tapan Paul; Police Constable Kanjana Rabha; Orang Trade Union President Tikaram Sharma; Finance Secretary Pranjal Bora; Assistant Secretary Seemanta Saikia; and others.

Also Read: Udalguri: Orang Police Station Bids Warm Farewell to OC Hirakjyoti Das