Orang set to witness historic celebration of Chilarai's 516th birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Orang in Udalguri district is gearing up for a grand and historic celebration of the 516th birth anniversary of Bir Chilarai, scheduled to be observed on January 31 and February 1, 2026. The two-day programme is expected to draw nearly 10,000 members of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, marking one of the largest cultural and social gatherings in the region in recent times.

The event is being organized by the Udalguri District Koch-Rajbongshi Men and Women's Association, with active support from the Orang Regional Koch-Rajbongshi Men and Women's Association, at the Martyr Kalamani Das Koch Coordination Field, Bagaribari, Orang.

According to the organizers, the celebrations will commence on January 31 with a series of morning programmes including a cleanliness drive, devotional kirtan recitation, inauguration of ceremonial gates, exhibitions, and a tree plantation drive, reflecting a blend of cultural pride and social responsibility. A painting competition on the life and legacy of Bir Chilarai will also be held for school students, aiming to inspire younger generations about the heroic past of the Koch dynasty.

A major highlight of the first day will be a discussion forum focusing on the socio-economic, educational, and political upliftment of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, where scholars, social thinkers, and community leaders will share their views.

On February 1, the second day of the celebration will begin with devotional programmes and the hoisting of the association's flag, followed by lamp-lighting, floral tributes, and memorial observances at the statue of Bir Chilarai. A special felicitation ceremony will honour individuals who have contributed significantly to society.

The day will culminate in a grand open public meeting, to be inaugurated by Dineshwar Baruah, Principal of Nalbari Higher Secondary (Model) School. The event's souvenir will be formally released by Udalguri District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri. Several prominent personalities, including cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Charan Boro, and BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihan Daimary, are expected to attend as chief and distinguished guests.

The cultural evening promises to be the most spectacular segment of the celebration, featuring a synchronized Kushan dance performance by one thousand dancers, symbolizing unity, heritage, and collective pride of the Koch-Rajbongshi people.

