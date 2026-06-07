Orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs released in Dehing Patkai after months of care in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs rehabilitated at the Centre for Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation (CWRC) in Kaziranga have been successfully released into the forests of Dehing Patkai National Park, marking a significant milestone in science-based wildlife rehabilitation efforts in the state.

The cubs were rescued on February 26 last year from the Disoi Reserved Forest in Jorhat district by a local youth and handed over to the Naksari Range Forest Office. Despite extensive efforts by forest officials, the mother bear could not be located, prompting authorities to transfer the cubs to CWRC for specialized care and rehabilitation.

At the rescue centre, the cubs underwent a carefully planned rehabilitation programme based on scientific guidelines developed by the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation. Wildlife experts focused on providing proper nutrition, medical care, and maintaining the animals’ natural instincts while minimizing human interaction to prepare them for life in the wild.

The cubs received treatment and long-term care under the supervision of senior veterinarian Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury and his team, in consultation with experts from the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve.

A detailed scientific assessment was conducted to identify the most suitable release site. While Disoi Reserved Forest was initially considered, it was ruled out because of its proximity to human settlements and the risk of disturbances. After evaluating factors such as habitat quality, food availability, forest cover, and human presence, Dehing Patkai National Park was selected as the ideal location.

The release received formal approval from the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam. The cubs were subsequently transported and released through the coordinated efforts of CWRC veterinarians, animal caregivers, and forest personnel from Dehing Patkai.

Highlighting the achievement on World Environment Day, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office described the release as an inspiring example of conservation success. Officials said the journey of the cubs—from rescue and rehabilitation to their return to the wild—demonstrates the effectiveness of scientific wildlife management, community participation, and dedicated conservation efforts in giving orphaned animals a second chance at life in their natural habitat.

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