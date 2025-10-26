Rare species White-cheeked Partridge rescued in Dehing Patkai National Park

OUR CORRSPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a notable display of community-driven conservation, a White-cheeked Partridge (Arborophila atrogularis), a Near Threatened species listed on the IUCN Red List, was successfully rescued and returned to the wild by wildlife activists Kalpajyoti Sonowal and Devajit Moran of the Green Bud Society, with active support from the Digboi Forest Division.

The bird was found on October 24 late evening in Kopohuwa Village under the Lakhipathar Range within Assam’s Tinsukia district. Local villagers spotted the distressed partridge and immediately informed forest officials.

The team led by Sonowal and Moran confirmed the bird’s identity—a shy, ground-dwelling species native to the dense forests of Northeast India, northern Myanmar, and northeast Bangladesh. Though mildly stressed, the partridge was unharmed. Following a brief health check and hydration, it was released the same day into a secure, forested area within the Soraipung Range, ensuring suitable habitat conditions. Bhaskar Nath (FR-I) of the Digboi Forest Division was present during the release.

The successful rescue has drawn praise from wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists in and around the Dehing Patkai National Park, often referred to as the “Amazon of the East.”

Devajit Moran, secretary of the Green Bud Society, highlighted the importance of community involvement: “Thanks to growing local awareness, rare species like this partridge can now be rescued safely. This success belongs to the people who care for the forests they live beside.”

Kalpajyoti Sonowal, actively engaged in wildlife protection in the Soraipung area, has been instrumental in promoting eco-consciousness and appreciation for the rainforest’s rich biodiversity.

A senior forest official emphasized the importance of collaboration: “The swift coordination between villagers, the Green Bud Society, and the Forest Department made this rescue a success. Such partnerships are vital for protecting species threatened by habitat loss and human activity.”

The White-cheeked Partridge, identifiable by its distinctive white cheek patch, thrives in dense undergrowth of evergreen forests and scrublands. Its population is declining due to deforestation, hunting, and habitat degradation.

Officials of the Digboi Forest Division expressed gratitude to the villagers of Kopohuwa and members of the Green Bud Society, calling the rescue a shining example of grassroots conservation in Assam’s rainforest landscape.

