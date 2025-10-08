Orunodoi 3.0 launched across Assam, empowering thousands of beneficiaries

CORRESPONDENTS

DIGBOI: The third phase of the Orunodoi scheme (Orunodoi 3.0) was launched in the Digboi constituency on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the state government’s continued effort to support women and economically vulnerable families. The scheme was officially rolled out across Assam by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma from Tinsukia. Digboi MLA Suren Phukan participated virtually in the rollout of the scheme, which was being launched centrally by the Chief Minister. Under Orunodoi 3.0, a total of 20,755 families in the Digboi constituency will receive monthly financial and material assistance. The scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women, including widows, unmarried women, the sick, single mothers, and those from economically weaker sections. From November onwards, beneficiaries will also receive salt, sugar, and lentils at subsidized prices, following Phukan’s earlier appeal in the Assam Legislative Assembly to make essential commodities more affordable for low-income families. Additionally, each beneficiary household will receive an Rs 250-subsidy per LPG cylinder, aimed at reducing household fuel expenses. MLA Suren Phukan stated that 2,154 women from the area had received financial assistance under the scheme.

BOKAKHAT: The statewide launch event of Orunodoi 3.0, which covers 38 lakh beneficiaries, was broadcast live on Tuesday in nine locations under the Madhya Mahura Gaon Panchayat of Kamargaon. A large number of beneficiaries and local residents attended the live telecast. 1,392 beneficiaries have been included under the scheme so far, informed Arup Burhagohain, the Secretary of the Panchayat.

TEZPUR: The central launch of Orunodoi 3.0, one of Assam’s most ambitious poverty alleviation and women-centric initiative, was held on Tuesday under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Veterinary Science College Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati. Joining the state-level launch, Sonitpur district too participated virtually, with live streaming of the central event across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), covering 1,151 polling stations. Around 1,41,426 beneficiaries in Sonitpur district have been enrolled under Orunodoi 3.0, reflecting the government’s continued commitment to strengthening the grassroots economy and driving Assam’s inclusive growth.

SILCHAR: Cachar district on Tuesday joined the rest of Assam in celebrating the grand ceremonial launch of the Orunodoi 3.0, a flagship financial assistance scheme of the state government aimed at empowering women. The launch was simultaneously observed across 1,575 polling stations in Cachar. The first instalment of Rs 1,250 was successfully credited to the bank accounts of 1.83 lakh beneficiaries in Cachar. At the Meherpur Durgabari centre, the Guardian Minister of Cachar, Jayanta Mallabaruah, interacted with the beneficiaries and officials. Earlier in the morning, the Guardian Minister ceremonially inaugurated Orunodoi 3.0 by lighting the traditional lamp at Booth No. 22 of Durga Palli under Chatla Mandal in Borkhola LAC. The minister recalled that the Orunodoi journey began by providing Rs 830 per month to each beneficiary woman, which was later enhanced to Rs 1,000, and under the current phase of Orunodoi 3.0, further increased to Rs 1,250. He further added that in Borkhola LAC alone, 25,980 women will receive the benefits under Orunodoi 3.0, including 90 beneficiaries from Booth No. 22 itself, where he performed the ceremonial inauguration. He informed that the assistance amount would be continued to be transferred on the 10th of every month.

NAZIRA: The Assam Government’s flagship scheme, ‘Orunodoi’ has taken a significant step forward with the launch of its third edition, ‘Orunodoi 3.0,’ in the Nazira constituency. The scheme aims to strengthen the basic economy of women beneficiaries by providing them with financial assistance. The launch event was held at the Nazira Bortala Higher Secondary School auditorium, where Co-District Commissioner of Nazira Pratibha Meshram, Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain, Nazira Municipal Board Chairperson Barnali Chetia, and Nazira Municipal Board Executive Officer Divya Sonar were present as dignitaries. The scheme will benefit approximately 28,797 beneficiaries in the Nazira constituency, who will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250. The fund distribution ceremony was held at 253 polling stations in the constituency.

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district administration on Tuesday organized the live telecast of the statewide launch of Orunodoi 3.0, inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khanapara, Guwahati. At Abhayeswari HS and Multipurpose School in Abhayapuri, DC Navadeep Pathak, former MLA Bhupen Ray, and SDO (Civil) Shanta Karki Chettri joined the programme.

A total of 87,193 beneficiaries in Bongaigaon district will now receive Rs 1,250 per month under the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme.

Also Read: A Promise of Support, A Step Towards Hope: Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in Assam

Also Watch: