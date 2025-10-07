Orunodoi 3.0 Launched with Statewide Zeal in Cachar; ₹1,250 Transferred to 1.83 Lakh Beneficiaries on day one

At Meherpur Durgabari, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurated the programme, interacted with attendees, and appreciated the district team’s seamless coordination. Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav (IAS) and other top officials were also present, ensuring proper execution at all booths.

Earlier in the day, the Minister lit the ceremonial lamp at Booth No. 22, Durga Palli (Borkhola LAC), marking the local launch. Addressing the gathering, he traced the scheme’s journey from ₹830/month in 2020 to the current ₹1,250/month in Orunodoi 3.0, benefiting 40 lakh women across Assam.

He highlighted the DBT system that eliminates middlemen, ensuring corruption-free delivery. In Borkhola LAC alone, 25,980 women are beneficiaries, including 90 from Booth No. 22.

He acknowledged minor exclusion cases due to documentation and assured they’ll be resolved. The financial aid will be disbursed on the 10th of every month going forward.