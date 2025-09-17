‘Orunodoi scheme is BJP’s biggest blackmailing weapon’ Says Gaurav Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, alleging that the flagship Orunodoi scheme had been turned into the party’s ‘biggest blackmailing weapon’ ahead of elections.

Addressing a massive election rally at Panchali in Orang under the Rowta council constituency on September 15, Gogoi claimed that rampant corruption had gripped the BJP, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm. “The Chief Minister is the kingpin of scams. Women who do not support the BJP are denied Orunodoi benefits,” Gogoi alleged.

He also accused Sarma of adopting ‘double standards’ by attempting to link Congress with Pakistan. Mocking the Chief Minister’s earlier comments regarding September 10, the Congress leader said, “The BJP fizzled out, while our programme turned out to be a success. Likewise, our future programmes on October 10 and November 10 will also be a hit.”

Exuding confidence over the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, Gogoi asserted that Congress had considerably strengthened its base in the areas where it was once weak. “Both BPF and UPPL have surrendered before the BJP and no longer have the courage to speak for the people. Hence, the people of BTR are now looking to Congress as the true alternative,” he said.

The rally was organized in support of Congress candidate Churangcha Daimari, with Gogoi appealing to the electorate to ensure a strong performance for the party in the polls.

Also Read: Assam: BJP is falling and Congress is rising, says Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi

Also Watch: