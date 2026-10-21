Outrage Erupts in Manipur Over Sudden Transfer of Kamjong SP Tholu Rocky

Widespread protests have erupted across Manipur following the sudden transfer of Kamjong Superintendent of Police (SP) Tholu Rocky. The state government ordered his reassignment to the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) on October 18, 2026, replacing him with IPS officer Jay Barange.

The administrative reshuffle came less than 24 hours after an armed attack on Chassad village, a Kuki community settlement, which left one civilian dead and sparked minor retaliatory clashes. Following the violence, unverified social media narratives accused the Naga officer of administrative bias.

Naga civil society organisations (CSOs), including the Tangkhul Naga Zingsho Longphang and the Manipur Naga Youth Organisation, vehemently condemned the transfer, calling it a "biased and knee-jerk reaction" to political pressure from Kuki legislators.

Local Naga women also organized torchlight rallies at the district headquarters demanding immediate revocation.

Slamming the move, Kamjong MLA Leishiyo Keishing stated, “Such a biased decision of the State Government to transfer away the Kamjong SP is totally undesirable. The SP never worked in favour of any particular community.” Conversely, Kuki groups have demanded a thorough independent investigation into the security lapses.