Outrage over alleged harassment of specially-abled patients in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Serious questions have been raised by concerned citizens over whether the Golaghat District Health Department has been compromising the safety and well-being of specially-abled patients under the Assam Government’s Shushrusha Setu Scheme. Allegations suggest that instead of making proper arrangements for patient transportation, the department subjected patients and their guardians to undue harassment, leading to a tense situation on Friday night at Porabangla in Numaligarh.

Under the Shushrusha Setu scheme, patients from the Khumtai constituency were being transported to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment. However, guardians alleged that the patients faced harassment in the name of treatment, even under severe cold conditions. During the bitterly cold night, guardians were reportedly forced to wait for long hours with the specially-abled patients.

The guardians further alleged that the vehicle arranged for transportation was unsuitable for long-distance travel and inappropriate for specially-abled persons. According to them, although the vehicle had a seating capacity of 28 passengers, as many as 45 people were crammed into it, causing extreme discomfort and inconvenience. Additionally, the seating arrangements were reportedly uncomfortable and unfit for transporting specially-abled patients.

The incident has sparked public concern, with demands for accountability and immediate corrective measures from the concerned authorities.

