Over 10,000 saplings planted in Margherita schools during Seva Saptah

TINSUKIA: As part of ‘Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah,’ a tree plantation drive was undertaken on Friday across government educational institutions within the Margherita Co-District Education Block. The programme, marking the third day of the weeklong observance witnessed participation from 11,297 students of 138 schools, who planted a total of 10,350 saplings in their respective school premises as well as some in the vicinity of their residences.

Each participating school was mandated to plant 75 saplings by the Margherita co-district administration, ensuring widespread participation and a substantial ecological impact. The activity was carried out in the presence of the respective heads of institutions, School Management Committee (SMC) and School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) members, along with parents and guardians of the students.

The Seva Saptah is observed across the country from September 17 to September 23 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with activities dedicated to community service and social welfare.

