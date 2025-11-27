Over 1000 Congress Workers Resign in Coordinated Protest in West Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong: In a major political setback for the Congress ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the party’s West Karbi Anglong unit witnessed a mass resignation on Thursday. More than a thousand workers, along with several key district-level leaders, tendered their resignations in protest against District Congress president Augustin Enghi.

The resignations were formally submitted at the District Congress office in Dongkamukam, where a large group of workers marched in a show of collective dissent. The leaders accused the district president of failing to provide proper leadership and ignoring organisational issues that had been building up for months.

Among the prominent leaders who resigned were district vice-president Joy Ching Bongrung, secretary Chhatra Teron, general secretary Anthony Teron and assistant general secretary of the district committee, Jenichon Teron. According to party insiders, 9 mandal committees have also stepped down en masse, signalling a deep organisational crisis.

Sources indicated that most of the resigning members are likely to join the BJP in the coming days, citing greater organisational stability and clearer direction in the ruling party. The sudden wave of resignations has sparked concern within the state Congress leadership as the party struggles to retain its base in hill districts.