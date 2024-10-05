Over 40 Assam Pilgrims Hospitalized in Gujarat with Suspected Food Poisoning

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: A group of over 40 pilgrims from Assam were hospitalized in Jamnagar, Gujarat, after falling ill with suspected food poisoning during their pilgrimage to Dwarka. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, leading to panic among the pilgrims and their families. One of the victims, Udbav Das of Chaibari, in Bajali district, succumbed to his illness.

Despite the pilgrims’ deteriorating condition, medical assistance was delayed. Only after the matter came to the attention of the Assam government and Bajali district administration, the Gujarat authorities intervened to provide necessary medical care, said a family member of one victim.

Ashok Roy, a member of the pilgrimage group said, “The local administration and police in Jamnagar have been supportive, providing medical aid and ensuring the safety of the pilgrims.”

He added that the Assam government and Bajali administration has also been in constant touch with the group to monitor their situation. As of now, several pilgrims remain hospitalized, as they began experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe abdominal pain. The exact cause of the illness is still under investigation. “Out of 45, 29 returned to Railway station, 3 returned from flight while others are still in hospital. Doctors informed us, the infection has affected the kidneys of some patients.” “One 70 year-old-women is still in ventilator,” he added.

Also Read: Jatin Bora Takes Charge as New District Commissioner of Chirang

Also Watch: