Over 4,000 children screened at mega health camp in Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In a major drive to strengthen grassroots healthcare, as many as 4,082 children were screened during a mega health camp held under the Susrusha Setu programme at the Tangla Higher Secondary School playground in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Friday.

The initiative, part of the Assam Government’s Sevai Samarpan mission, focused on providing free and comprehensive healthcare to children and adolescents below 18 years of age. A total of 159 patients requiring advanced medical intervention were identified and referred to higher medical institutions for specialized treatment.

