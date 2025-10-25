Over 40,000 attend Mukhyamatrir Mahila Udyamita scheme meeting in Lakhipur

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Showing a big response to Assam Government's call to collect cheques of Mukhyamatrir Mahila Udyamita scheme, over forty thousand people including twenty seven thousand women beneficiaries attended a meeting held on Friday at the Lakhipur town of Goalpara district where Assam Minister for Health, Irrigation and District Guardian Minister Ashok Singhal attended as the chief guest. Through the programme, organized by Assam Rural Livelihood Mission and Goalpara district administration, cheques to 27,391 rural women who are part of self help groups under Kamakhyabari and Jaleswar development block were given the cheque amount of rupees ten thousand each.

In his lecture, minister Ashok Singhal encouraged the women entrepreneurs to rightly utilize the capital and be successful in their small businesses and eligible for further financial support by the government.

Earlier, Pradip Timung, DC, welcomed the gathering and congratulated the beneficiaries and assured the support and guidance of the district administration, if required for their successful utilization of the capital.

Later, the minister inaugurated the Chataimari High School building worth Rs 3.23 crore.

