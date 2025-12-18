Over 600 newly-appointed teachers receive appointment letters in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra formally handed over school-based workplace appointment letters to more than 600 newly-appointed Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Graduate Teachers (GT) at a function held on Wednesday at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office.

In his speech, the district commissioner congratulated the newly-appointed teachers and said that teachers were the pathfinders of the future. He said, “Teachers are responsible for instilling the seeds of morality, humanity, and social responsibility along with the knowledge of reading. Our goal is to make every school in Kamrup district an ideal place for learning.” The commissioner also mentioned that every student was capable, everyone had different talents, and that it was the responsibility of teachers to identify those talents and encourage them. He urged the teachers to perform their duties honestly and sincerely and introduce new directions in the education sector of Kamrup district. The commissioner also mentioned that a one-day-training programme for the newly-recruited teachers would be held on December 23 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati Auditorium. The Chief Minister’s Special Duty Officer Hemanta Choudhury was present on the occasion and congratulated the newly-appointed teachers. He said that teachers were the guides of society and that the knowledge and dedication of teachers guided the new generation on the path of knowledge, values, and responsibility.

Also Read: Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 672 New Recruits