Graduate and Post Graduate Teacher Exam Results to Be Declared on October 17: CM Sarma

Guwahati: The results of the Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examinations will be declared on October 17, 2025, officials announced on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparent recruitment practices.

“Continuing our momentum of clean and transparent recruitment, the results of the Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher examinations will be declared on 17th October 2025. My best wishes to all the candidates for their bright future ahead!” the Chief Minister wrote.

The announcement has brought relief and anticipation among thousands of candidates awaiting the results of the state-level teacher recruitment exams.