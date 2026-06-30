Overflowing Rivers Inundate Large Parts of Geleki, Disrupt Life Along Assam–Nagaland Border

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A severe flood has affected the Geleki region, located along the Assam–Nagaland border under Nazira co-district. Several rivers flowing down from the adjoining Naga hills—including the Denchi and Daikhana—have overflowed due to rising water levels, submerging vast low-lying areas.

Floodwaters rushing down from the hills through narrow and fast-flowing streams have led to water flowing over roads in multiple locations. In particular, areas such as Geleki Moran Gaon and Lahan Gaon have witnessed water from the Denchi river overtopping roads, disrupting connectivity and daily life.

It is worth noting that the three rivers passing through Geleki had earlier become shallow due to silt, sand, and stone deposits brought down from the hills. This had caused recurring floods during the monsoon season, severely affecting agriculture and forcing locals to abandon farming activities for years.

Despite a dredging project worth Rs 8 crore, inaugurated by then Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, undertaken in November last year to restore the flow capacity of these rivers, locals have alleged that the dredging work was not carried out adequately in some areas, and that the embankments were not raised sufficiently. As a result, the region has once again been submerged by floodwaters.

On Sunday afternoon, MLA Mayur Borgohain visited the flood-affected areas, assessed the situation, and interacted with locals.

Meanwhile, sources from the Water Resources Department indicated that the flooding may have been exacerbated by the difference in water levels between a large culvert constructed by ONGC authorities and the river embankments in the area. Additionally, the water level of the Dikhow river in the Nazira region has been rising steadily, raising further concerns among residents.

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